Jimmy Kimmel reveals his plan if someone attempts to slap him at Oscars: ‘If it’s the Rock, I run’

Host Jimmy Kimmel has a plan if anyone attempts to smack him on the stage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Last year, actor Will Smith famously slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television in one of the most bizarre moments in awards-show history. The late-night host, who will host the Oscars this year for the third time, was asked how he would handle a similar situation.

"You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s--t out of them on television," Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter. "And if it’s the Rock, I run."

The Hollywood trade publication noted that Kimmel was part of the infamous 2017 debacle when the wrong best picture was announced and "La La Land" was given the prestigious award before it became clear that "Moonlight" actually won. Kimmel, who was also hosting that year, is aware that the slap took the crown as craziest Oscars moment.

"Yeah, we got knocked down the list. It’s disappointing in a lot of ways. If you’re gonna be part of a f--kup, it might as well be the biggest f--kup ever. Being part of the second-biggest f--kup doesn’t carry as much cachet," Kimmel joked.

In a recent interview with Time, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer revealed that the organization has set up a "crisis team" to deal with any real-time emergencies.

"We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place," Kramer said. "We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen."

Kramer added that he hopes they "never have to use these," but they are prepared should anything as unusual as "the slap" happen again.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.