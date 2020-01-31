Jimmy Johnson calls Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback he's ever seen

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, NFL Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson on Friday called Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes the “best” quarterback he has ever seen.

“I look at all the different things I look for in a quarterback and I can’t find anything that I can’t say he’s good or great at,” said the former Dallas Cowboys coach on “Fox & Friends.”

Johnson, who was inducted this year into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, explained what he observed at a recent practice and marveled at how Mahomes has even been able to perform no-look passes into games.

“Watching him practice, he was just so confident and so smooth. You look at other quarterbacks and they’re so mechanical. He’s just out there and he’s so relaxed," he said.

BILL COWHER LEARNS HE'S BEEN ELECTED TO PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME DURING PREGAME BROADCAST

"Pat Mahomes is like no one I have ever seen before. He is better than anyone I have ever seen. He is the most talented quarterback I have ever seen," Johnson wrote this week.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Johnson unexpectedly received the Hall of Fame announcement during the halftime show of FOX’s broadcast of the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. Johnson immediately broke down into tears as Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker greeted him during the broadcast.

“The only thing I can think of is... all the assistant coaches that have worked for me, all the great players that have played for me, they’re the reason I’m here, and they’re the reason... I can’t talk,” Johnson said as he was getting choked up with emotions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2 in Miami and will be broadcast on FOX.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.