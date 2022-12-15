Jimmy Failla skewers Democrat Katie Porter's 'disgusting' take on 'pedophile' term: 'Straight insanity'

Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla roasted Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., for arguing the terms "pedophile" and "groomer" brand individuals as criminals because of sexual orientation and gender identity. On "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, Failla called Porter's argument "intellectually lazy" and blasted Democrats for pushing concepts that show more empathy for "dirtbags" than children.

JIMMY FAILLA: She's a dope, OK? Understand certain words carry a stigma because that's part of the deterrent, is you don't want to walk around with that. In her worldview, an arsonist is actually a fire enthusiast… That's what drives me crazy, is we're demonstrating more empathy. You're talking about pedophiles, OK? They're destroying the lives of children. You know, how dare anyone go to bat for the pedophile over the victim, which is exactly what's happening here. And it's disgusting.

…

"It's straight insanity. This is the world were living in… Specifically the "groomer." The Democrats advanced legislation by telling you that anyone who opposes that extreme legislation is hateful and they're trying to invoke violence or an attack because that's how they stifle debate. It is so intellectually lazy to say "groomer" is specific to the LGBTQ+IA crowd because we all know there are straight men who are "groomers." Has anyone listened to an R. Kelly album? Has anyone ever Googled Jeffrey Epstein?" That's the hustle here, is they're catering to emotion and intellectual laziness, but they're asking you to have that emotion for the dirtbags."