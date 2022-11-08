Jimmy Failla roasts Dems' 'embarrassing' TikTok dances: 'Leading the league in cringe'

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to react to Democrats taking to TikTok with their dance moves ahead of Election Day, joking that it looks like an episode of "America's Got Issues."

OBAMA TAKES TO TIKTOK WITH ‘PAINFUL’ GET-OUT-THE-VOTE MESSAGE

JIMMY FAILLA: I thought we were covering an election, but this turned into a reality show called America's Got Issues. You know what I mean? It's so embarrassing. And you know what every one of those candidates has in common? They're going to lose. This is a desperate place to be, like the creepy older person trying to look hip to court the youth vote. All you're actually doing is getting your information stolen from China. Congratulations.

…

Beto used to stream his dental visits. He leads the league in cringe. He is a byproduct of the ‘everybody gets a trophy’ mentality where 'you're special just for running, Beto.' But he'll never get the trophy for victory because of cringey garbage like this.