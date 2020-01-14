Rep. Jim Jordan says he would join Trump's legal team for impeachment trial if asked

As President Trump finalized forming the legal defense team for his Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., said on Tuesday that he would be “happy” to be part of it.

“I'm happy to join the president's team if that's what the president and that's what Pat Cipollone in the White House counsel's team wants; and if that's what the Senate wants,” Jordan told “Fox & Friends.”

“What I want to do is get this thing done and get on with the business of the American people," he added.

REPUBLICANS AT ODDS OVER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL TERMS AS TRUMP FLOATS DISMISSAL

Several top White House lawyers are slated to serve in the defense team during President Trump’s impeachment trial, Fox News has learned, as the House prepares to send the official articles to the Senate as early as Wednesday.

A White House official told Fox News on Tuesday that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will take the lead on the president’s defense team in the Senate trial. The official said that Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow will also serve on the president’s defense, as well as Cipollone deputies Michael Purpura and Patrick Philbin.

During a speech on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chastised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and questioned her strategy for holding off sending the articles to the Senate.

Jordan credited Trump for boosting the economy with tax cuts in 2017, for “eliminating” top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and for building an embassy in Jerusalem.

“All the amazing things he's done. I want to help with that. Help the president continue that amazing record. If it's part of being on his defense team daily, I’ll do it. But that's that's a call for other people," said Jordan when asked about the idea of him joining the legal team.

In a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday morning, Pelosi did not announce which lawmakers will be tapped as impeachment managers – who serve as prosecutors – in the case. Fox News is told a House vote on sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate is expected Wednesday, at which point more details will emerge on Democrats' plans.

Jordan said if Democrats want to hear from witnesses, then Republicans should get to call the whistleblower and others who did not testify during the House proceedings.

"I hope this gets acquitted and gets dismissed right from the get-go, we’ll see how that all plays out," he said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.