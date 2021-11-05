Jim Jordan blasts Pelosi and Biden's 'ridiculous' spending bill on 'Faulkner Focus'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took aim at Nancy Pelosi and discussed Biden's spending bill on Friday, which he claimed would ‘exacerbate’ other problems the administration has created.

PELOSI PUSHING FOR VOTE ON BIDEN SPENDING PLAN FRIDAY, MODERATE HOLDOUTS LIKELY KEY: LIVE UPDATES

JIM JORDAN: Look, it’s ridiculous. Let’s hope it doesn’t pass. Here’s what I know: four separate times now the speaker of the House has said that on this date we’re going to pass this legislation and four times it hasn’t happened. She’s 0-4. Twice she summoned the president of the United States to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He’s 0-for-2. So they’re 0-for-6. I hope this week makes it 0-for-7 because this legislation, as Leader McCarthy pointed out, is not good for the country. It’s only going to exacerbate all the other problems the Biden administration has created in just 10 months.

