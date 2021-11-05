Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jim Jordan blasts Pelosi and Biden's 'ridiculous' spending bill on 'Faulkner Focus'

Trillions in spending will only 'exacerbate' other problems Biden created, says Jordan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan: Pelosi has failed to get ‘ridiculous’ spending bill passed four times Video

Jim Jordan: Pelosi has failed to get ‘ridiculous’ spending bill passed four times

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses a possible House vote on Biden’s spending agenda

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took aim at Nancy Pelosi and discussed Biden's spending bill on Friday, which he claimed would ‘exacerbate’ other problems the administration has created. 

PELOSI PUSHING FOR VOTE ON BIDEN SPENDING PLAN FRIDAY, MODERATE HOLDOUTS LIKELY KEY: LIVE UPDATES

JIM JORDAN: Look, it’s ridiculous. Let’s hope it doesn’t pass. Here’s what I know: four separate times now the speaker of the House has said that on this date we’re going to pass this legislation and four times it hasn’t happened. She’s 0-4. Twice she summoned the president of the United States to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He’s 0-for-2. So they’re 0-for-6. I hope this week makes it 0-for-7 because this legislation, as Leader McCarthy pointed out, is not good for the country. It’s only going to exacerbate all the other problems the Biden administration has created in just 10 months. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Rep. Jim Jordan reacts to Durham probe arrest: Clinton campaign was ‘cozying’ up to Russia, not Trump Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.