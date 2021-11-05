Expand / Collapse search
Biden's social spending, infrastructure bills on track for House votes today: LIVE UPDATES

Democratic leaders are on track to bring both President Biden’s social spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill up for votes on Friday following weeks of intense negotiations with progressive and moderate holdouts.

Biden's social spending, infrastructure bills on track for House votes Friday

The House Rules Committee is slated to meet throughout the night to finalize the text of Biden’s spending bill, dubbed the "Build Back Better Act." The legislation is expected to outline roughly $1.75 trillion in spending over a 10-year period.

When the bill is finalized, the House will debate and vote on the "rule" for the spending bill and then vote on whether to pass the bill itself. House lawmakers will also vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is focused on physical projects. The House already debated the infrastructure bill, likely fast-tracking a final vote.

Manchin blockaded in his car by climate protesters who claim he tried to run them over

A group of climate change protesters boasted about blockading Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's car on Thursday, accusing the moderate lawmaker of trying to run them over in his attempt to drive through a parking garage.

