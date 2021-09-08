Expand / Collapse search
Jim Jordan: 'Not surprising' 4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bergdahl now in senior Taliban posts

'Nothing the Biden admin does makes any sense,' said Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, weighs in on the White House’s handling of Afghanistan.

Following President Biden's mishandling of the Afghanistan collapse, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday that prisoners former President Barack Obama released in exchange for a top military official in 2014 now holding positions in the Taliban government is "not surprising."

4 PRISONERS OBAMA EXCHANGED FOR BOWE BERGDAHL NOW IN SENIOR TALIBAN POSTS

JIM JORDAN: I mean, frankly, it shouldn’t surprise us. I’m thinking about the present: 13 service members killed, Americans left behind, allies left behind, billions of dollars of equipment and weapons left behind, some of the Afghans coming haven’t been properly vetted. 

...

He [Biden] calls that all an extraordinary success, so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised when now terrorists people have been let go and everything else are running the very organization that this State Department and this administration is trying to negotiate with. 

