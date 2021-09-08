Female student in Afghanistan on Taliban control: 'They are trying to imprison us once again'

A female student in Afghanistan, going by the name Sahar, expressed her sadness and outrage on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, calling the Taliban a group of "savage puppets" who are once again trying to imprison women in the war-torn nation.

Her remarks come just over a week after the U.S. completed its withdrawal of armed forces, a move that garnered significant bipartisan backlash for the Biden administration's hasty strategy which left 13 service members dead.

"Well I am furious and saddened by what is happening," said Sahar. "After all the challenges we have dealt with and issues within the national society of Afghanistan over decades and we have fought for generations to achieve what we have right now as females in society."

Despite the Taliban claiming they will modernize and respect basic human rights, reports have surfaced over recent days questioning the validity of that assertion.

The Islamic militants are reportedly ‘hunting’ anyone who has aided the U.S. in the war over the last 20 years and going door-to-door to do so, according to a pregnant American woman who remains stranded in the country.

"Finally, in the past few decades we are finally able to study, work, speak up, and be considered individuals," Sahar said. "However, now, after all, a group of savage puppets are trying to imprison us once again."

"They are taking away the rights that we have gained through years of suffering and fighting. The situation isn’t bearable at all."

The Taliban announced the interim government this week, and named Haqqani network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani the interior minister.

He is currently wanted by the FBI for his dealings with the terrorist network in the region, has a $10 million bounty on his head, and is reportedly holding at least one American hostage.