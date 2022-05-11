Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Jim Jordan slams Merrick Garland for allegedly targeting parents with 'counterterrorism' resources

Jordan says the federal government is aiming at conservatives

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan: Biden administration went after parents Video

Jim Jordan: Biden administration went after parents

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan discusses AG Merrick Garland's 'threat tag' designations on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the FBI is targeting parents who protested schools' COVID policies Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JIM JORDAN: If you're a mom, you're a dad, you're a gun owner, you're a Republican and you're standing up for your kids, oh my goodness, look out, because here comes the FBI. And again, in a direct contradiction to what he told us under oath in the committee. Never forget this… remember how quickly this happened. Sept. 29, the School Board Association sends a letter to the Biden White House. Five days later, Oct. 4, Merrick Garland issues this memorandum that lays out, put this snitch line together, to go after parents. And then 16 days later, the FBI sends out the email that establishes this threat tag designation that was put on these parents. All that happened last fall in 22 days. When have you ever seen the federal government move that fast? So they move that fast because they were going after people… just like the Obama White House went after, and the Obama IRS went after, conservatives. Same dynamic here.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Jim Jordan breaks down Merrick Garland's 'contradiction' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.