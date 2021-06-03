Jim Jordan: All evidence points to COVID-lab leak theory while Democrats downplay the issue

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Story" he is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH director Francis Collins to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to explain why U.S. taxpayer dollars were sent to the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology.

REP. JIM JORDAN: We don't know for sure if the lab leak was part of the virus. All of the evidence seems to point in that direction. We don't know if they were doing gain of function research at this facility in China. Although lots of experts say they were. What we do know is Dr. Fauci said it wasn't gain of function research. What we do know is Dr. Fauci and [NIH director] Francis Collins have tried to downplay the idea that it came from a lab leak in China. What we do know is that American tax dollars, this is the one that gets me, why are we sending American tax dollars there in the first place? It seems like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Daszak need to be in front of our committee, Mr. Collins needs to be in front of the select committee on coronavirus to answer these important questions. Just as importantly, the individual who oversees this board that we know very little about, this board that is supposed to examine any grants that are going for "gain of function research," he has said, Mr. Chris Hassle, he's said the definition is narrow, too narrow in his judgment, for what issues and grant applications come in front of him. So I think we need Mr. Hassle to testify as well.

