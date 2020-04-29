Jim Jordan says it's time for Congress to resume work: Nancy Pelosi 'won't call us back'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Wednesday that while some states are reopening after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of Congress should be able to go back to work on Capitol Hill.

“Farmers are planting crops, truckers are moving goods, grocers are stocking shelves, and front-line healthcare workers have never stopped working. They’ve been working every single day throughout this crisis but, somehow, the U.S. Congress can’t come back to work,” he told “America’s Newsroom.”

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that it is wrong for Democrats to effectively keep the House of Representatives out of session for the near future.

"I think the American people deserve leaders who will work day in and day out for them," said McCarthy, who explained that he had sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a letter suggesting safe ways to keep Congress open, including holding sessions in a larger auditorium and only calling back certain committees and certain members.

In an interview Wednesday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate is planning to be back at work on Capitol Hill on Monday, though the Democrat-controlled House will not be resuming.

Jordan said that the task force that is supposed to "meet and deal with big issues that confront our nation is the United States Congress."

“So let’s get back in session,” Jordan said.

“We can do it. I don’t know why we’re not doing the work of the American people. It seems like that’s exactly where we should be, but, unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi won’t call us back.”