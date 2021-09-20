Expand / Collapse search
Jim Jordan: Americans 'fed up' with Biden admin's lack of leadership at border

Republican rips White House for refusing to embrace Trump-era policies

Fox News Staff
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slams the Biden administration for their refusal to embrace Trump-era policies at the southern border.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed the Biden administration Monday on "America Reports" for "ignoring" the migrant surge in Del Rio, Texas, and refusing to embrace Trump-era policies to stem illegal entries at the southern border.

TEXAS BORDER LANDOWNER BLASTS BIDEN ADMIN: CALL THIS WHAT IT IS, A HUMANITARIAN AND SECURITY 'CRISIS'

REP. JIM JORDAN: Obviously they're ignoring it. We got 13,000 Haitians there in Del Rio, Texas. Obviously, they're ignoring it. But I thought I find it interesting at the time when we have that, what does the Biden administration announce today? They announce that, oh, for people who come here legally, foreign nationals, you're going to have to be vaccinated. And what is the Democrat Congress focused on doing? Trying to give amnesty to 8 million people who came here illegally. The American people are fed up with this. They'd like some leadership from the White House, from President Biden, from Vice President Harris, but they're certainly not seeing it. And it's because the White House is not willing to embrace the policies that work. A full implementation of Title 42 as Mr. Wolf was talking about, building the wall, going back to the Remain in Mexico policy, those policies that work. The White House won't embrace it because the hard left won't let them. 

