Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Jill Biden's former press secretary says first lady 'alone won't make this decision' for Biden to stay in race

Biden has repeatedly refused calls for him to withdraw from the race

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Jill Biden's former press secretary says she 'alone won't make the decision' for Biden to stay in race Video

Jill Biden's former press secretary says she 'alone won't make the decision' for Biden to stay in race

First lady Jill Biden's former Press Secretary Michael LaRosa offers an inside look at the Bidens amid calls for President Biden to step aside on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

First lady Jill Biden's former press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said Tuesday that President Biden will likely remain adamant about staying in the race despite increasing pressure on him to step down.

"This is his decision," LaRosa said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" when asked about speculation that the president's wife was the motivating force behind him refusing to withdraw. 

Despite rising pressure on Joe and Jill Biden to convince them to leave the race after the president's rocky debate performance, the first family has repeatedly stated that it will continue to fight. 

JILL BIDEN'S FORMER SPOX MAKES REVEALING ADMISSION ABOUT BIDEN CAMPAIGN AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Michael LaRosa

First lady Jill Biden's former press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said that President Biden will likely remain adamant about staying in the race despite increasing pressure on him to step down. (Fox News)

"Jill alone won't make this decision," LaRosa said. "I don't know if Democrats really want her to be making the decision for the party." 

"I don't think she would want that decision," he said. "I don't think she's comfortable with it." 

LaRosa said that the president was unlikely to leave the race willingly, explaining that it would "have to be a pretty compelling case" to convince Joe to suspend his campaign. 

"She hates politics but she loves him," LaRosa said of Joe and Jill's relationship. 

JILL BIDEN'S EX-PRESS SECRETARY LAMBASTS TIGHT CONTROL OVER PRESIDENT IN NY TIMES REPORT

Joe and Jill Biden

As a result of the president's refusal to leave the race, multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, have launched pressure campaigns on the Biden family to convince him to step down.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As a result of the president's refusal to leave the race, multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, have launched pressure campaigns on the Biden family to convince him to step down. 

Readers from Pennsylvania, New York, Washington and other states urged Jill Biden to tell her husband to withdraw from the presidential race after his debate performance, in letters published on Friday

"We turn to you, Ms. Biden, with our request to urge your husband to end his campaign for the presidency," readers and self-described "Democratic women" from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrote in a letter to The Post. 

One reader, Richard Young, from Lexington, New York, told Jill Biden that he agreed with 72% of registered voters that told CBS that the president is no longer mentally fit to serve as president. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.