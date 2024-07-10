Jill Biden's former press secretary says first lady 'alone won't make this decision' for Biden to stay in race

First lady Jill Biden's former press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said Tuesday that President Biden will likely remain adamant about staying in the race despite increasing pressure on him to step down.

"This is his decision," LaRosa said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" when asked about speculation that the president's wife was the motivating force behind him refusing to withdraw.

Despite rising pressure on Joe and Jill Biden to convince them to leave the race after the president's rocky debate performance, the first family has repeatedly stated that it will continue to fight.

"Jill alone won't make this decision," LaRosa said. "I don't know if Democrats really want her to be making the decision for the party."

"I don't think she would want that decision," he said. "I don't think she's comfortable with it."

LaRosa said that the president was unlikely to leave the race willingly, explaining that it would "have to be a pretty compelling case" to convince Joe to suspend his campaign.

"She hates politics but she loves him," LaRosa said of Joe and Jill's relationship.

As a result of the president's refusal to leave the race, multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, have launched pressure campaigns on the Biden family to convince him to step down.

Readers from Pennsylvania, New York, Washington and other states urged Jill Biden to tell her husband to withdraw from the presidential race after his debate performance, in letters published on Friday .

"We turn to you, Ms. Biden, with our request to urge your husband to end his campaign for the presidency," readers and self-described "Democratic women" from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrote in a letter to The Post.

One reader, Richard Young, from Lexington, New York, told Jill Biden that he agreed with 72% of registered voters that told CBS that the president is no longer mentally fit to serve as president.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.