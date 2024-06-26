Jill Biden's ex-press secretary lambasts tight control over president in NY Times report

The New York Times is reporting that there is "simmering discontent" among Biden administration officials towards the president's inner circle they believe is "shielding him" from the public.

Michael LaRosa, who served as first lady Jill Biden's press secretary, vocally expressed his frustration with Team Biden's ongoing strategy.

"Everything looks and feels so choreographed, scripted and controlled that it doesn’t afford him the opportunities to show off his strengths — humor, empathy and compassion," LaRosa told the Times.

"Relatability is his superpower, but you can only relate to someone when their humanity is exposed. That means flaws, mistakes and everything else that comes with imperfection," he added.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE URGED DEMOCRATS TO CALL WALL STREET JOURNAL AS IT REPORTED ON PRESIDENT'S MENTAL ACUITY

"Those who have known him over the years said he remains at heart the same person… But many, including some on his own team, assume the limits on his public interactions are meant to protect him from age-related mistakes," the Times wrote Wednesday.

"There has been simmering discontent within his administration among those who think the president’s inner circle goes too far in shielding him from public exposure."

The Times referred to the issue of age as a "radioactive nuclear rod of the Biden presidency" that "no one wants to touch despite the danger of leaving it unaddressed."

"That flows from the top," the Times reported. "Defensive and testy, Mr. Biden deeply resents discussion of his age, and his closest aides have taken their cue from him. Rather than acknowledge the obvious issues while still highlighting the advantages of a seasoned president, some advisers argue that he has not slipped at all."

‘WE SHOULD BE WORRIED’: VOTERS CONSIDER BIDEN'S MENTAL ACUITY AHEAD OF CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The Times wrote that Biden's "shuffling walk, low voice and occasional confusion are hard to deny" before listing some of his recent gaffes, though it insisted Republicans "exaggerate and distort them" and that former President Trump, too, has mental slip-ups. The report also acknowledged Biden has held "fewer news conferences and granted fewer interviews than any president in decades."

"In private, Mr. Biden prepares for public appearances in advance with long meetings, turning a one-hour session into two hours, sometimes punctuated by meandering stories about long-dead senators," the Times wrote.

One of Biden's top allies, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., admitted to the Times that Biden "is a bit more subdued as president than he was as a senator" but concludes it's not an age factor.

"I think Joe Biden made some calculations some time back and changed his style a bit," Clyburn said.

Jay Carney, Biden's former communications director during the Obama administration, similarly noted the shift, telling the Times, "The biggest change has been his caution and precision about staying on script and sticking to the points he wants to make."

NEW YORK TIMES BLASTS BIDEN FOR ‘AVOIDING QUESTIONS’ FROM JOURNALISTS IN BLISTERING STATEMENT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden White House didn't respond to a request for comment.