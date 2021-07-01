Lee Zeldin says Ilhan Omar must be removed from committee over anti-Semitic remarks

The House GOP Israel Caucus Co-Chairman Lee Zeldin said Thursday on "America's Newsroom" that he believes Ilhan Omar will continue to make anti-Semitic comments and should be removed from her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

LEE ZELDIN: I don’t believe that she really even understands what the problem is with what she said. She tries to equivocate anti-Semitism with all sorts of other things—she references xenophobia, Islamophobia, and more. So I actually think there’s a 100 percent chance that this is going to continue and that she should be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee—there should be actual consequences.

