Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lee Zeldin says Ilhan Omar must be removed from committee over anti-Semitic remarks

'I think there's a 100% chance that this is going to continue,' says Lee Zeldin

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lee Zeldin calls for Ilhan Omar’s removal from committee for anti-Semitic remarks: 100% chance this will continue Video

Lee Zeldin calls for Ilhan Omar’s removal from committee for anti-Semitic remarks: 100% chance this will continue

The House GOP Israel Caucus co-chairman reacts to Ilhan Omar’s latest backtrack from comments made criticizing Israel and Jews

The House GOP Israel Caucus Co-Chairman Lee Zeldin said Thursday on "America's Newsroom" that he believes Ilhan Omar will continue to make anti-Semitic comments and should be removed from her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. 

LEE ZELDIN: I don’t believe that she really even understands what the problem is with what she said. She tries to equivocate anti-Semitism with all sorts of other things—she references xenophobia, Islamophobia, and more. So I actually think there’s a 100 percent chance that this is going to continue and that she should be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee—there should be actual consequences. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Lee Zeldin: Ilhan Omar doesn’t understand the problem with her anti-Semitic remarks Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.