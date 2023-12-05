JESSE WATTERS: What powerful people were on Epstein's plane?

Jesse Watters discusses how the flight records for Jeffrey Epstein have yet to be released years after death on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JEFFREY EPSTEIN FLIGHT LOG SUBPOENA REQUEST DENIED BY DEMOCRAT-LED SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, BLACKBURN SAYS

JESSE WATTERS: The government has been hiding Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs since he committed suicide four years ago. Fighting international sex trafficking should appeal to everybody, no matter what political party. We care about women and children. We care about law and order.

We care about corruption. So when Senator Marsha Blackburn from the great state of Tennessee tried to subpoena the flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein, we were surprised that Senator Dick Durbin from the great state of Illinois was making it difficult. And why hadn't Dick Durbin subpoenaed the flight logs himself?

Why hasn't any politician until Marsha Blackburn tried to find out who flew on the world's most notorious child sex traffickers plane? Perhaps they have a good explanation for flying on Jeffrey's jet. Like Bill Clinton, who was on humanitarian missions, we're told. Are these flight logs being used as blackmail?

What powerful people were on the plane and what kind of intelligence operation was Epstein running? And why would Senator Dick Durbin be running interference for a dead pedophile?