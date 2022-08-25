Jesse Watters: How can we trust anything the FBI does after Hunter's laptop case?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out the FBI’s alleged cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story on " Jesse Watters Primetime ," including its impact on social media.

JESSE WATTERS: You know what hot lead they weren't aggressively pursuing? Hunter Biden's laptop , which actually was and still is a major matter of national security. Instead, the FBI did everything they could to bury it. Whistleblowers just blew the lid off the entire Hunter story, saying the FBI leadership was actively doing everything they could to cover it up, telling agents not to investigate the laptop until after the 2020 election.

BIDEN SAID HE DID NOT HAVE ADVANCE NOTICE OF FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO: 'NONE. ZERO'

Didn't the American people deserve to see what was on the computer before casting their vote? I guess not, because the cover-up didn't stop there. It was a full court press. After FBI leadership kept everything hush-hush at the bureau, they turned to the social media giants. We know that Twitter wasted no time in silencing the story, but that wasn't the feds' only target.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI told Facebook the Hunter Biden story was actual Russian disinformation. This is what you're up against, a full assault from all angles. The FBI is weaponized now. They work for Joe Biden. How can we trust anything they do?

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: