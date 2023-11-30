JESSE WATTERS: We have proof Biden's White House lied

FOX News host Jesse Watters breaks down the latest developments in the alleged Biden family bribery scandal on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

MONEY LAUNDERING INVESTIGATOR WARNED OF HUNTER BIDEN'S 'UNUSUAL,' 'ERRATIC' PAYMENTS FROM CHINA IN 2018

WATTERS: Now, the White House says Biden's brother was paying Joe back. You know, it was just a loan. And now we have proof that they lied. A money laundering investigator blew the whistle in 2018 when the Chinese were bribing the Bidens. This money laundering investigator was flagging Hunter Biden's accounts like crazy. Hunter was designated as a PEP, a politically exposed person susceptible to bribery and the bank was right. Remember when Hunter demanded the Chinese pay the bribe and threatened the Chinese that his dad was in the room? The Chinese sent $5 million the next week, and Hunter told the bank: Oh, it's just a loan. But the bank never got a single loan document and then Hunter started sending money all over the place, which the money laundering investigator called unusual and erratic, especially since, the "LLC does not currently have any investment projects at this time, which raises further concerns as millions in fees are being paid but does not appear to have any services rendered." That's bank lingo for bribe.

The money laundering investigator added that Hunter Biden put his family in a deep financial hole because of drugs, divorces and prostitutes, which opened him up to China, targeting children of politicians and purchase of political influence through sweetheart deals. The money laundering investigator finished his report with this: "The activity on the account appears unusual with no current business purpose and... may require re-evaluation of the bank's relationship with the customer." That's bank lingo for the Chinese are bribing the vice president's family and we should tell them to bank somewhere else so we don't find ourselves under federal investigation for money laundering. So we know the FBI, the CIA and the Biden's own bank knew they were taking bribes and laundering cash and no one did anything. That tells me Biden is a puppet or he's being blackmailed or that he's a mad man.