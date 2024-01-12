JESSE WATTERS: We didn't hire Biden so he could retire in the White House

Jesse Watters discusses how President Biden should look to Nick Saban for leadership cues and know when to step down Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ALABAMA'S NICK SABAN RETIRING AS FOOTBALL COACH

JESSE WATTERS: Nick Saban's acknowledging the responsibility that he has for others. He's not focused on himself. He's focused on the future of the program, players, and their families who needed a firm commitment.

It takes a certain amount of humility, a certain amount of self-awareness, and an ability to look outside of yourself, to step down at the right time so that the program doesn't sacrifice quality down the line.

That's what leadership looks like. And as we all know, ego can be costly. Biden should listen to Nick Saban. He should listen to his heart, which we know isn't fully in it. He can't do his job anymore. He pitched himself as a bridge to the next generation, and now he's become a burden. Joe doesn't love the grind; he loves the beach. And he's clinging to the pageantry of the presidency while the whole country suffers.

The attention to detail isn't there. He didn't even know his defense secretary was M.I.A. for a week. His days are starting later and later. Briefings that were held at 9 a.m. are now held at 11. Lids that were called at 6 p.m., now called at 4 p.m.

Sometimes days go by when the American people don't even catch a glimpse of the commander-in-chief. And we look around and we wonder is he doing all he possibly can? We didn't hire Biden so we could retire in the White House.