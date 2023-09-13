JESSE WATTERS: WaPo column on Biden sent DC into a frenzy

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
Published
FOX News host Jesse Watters explains why some liberals are not backing the president for re-election on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to calls for President Biden to drop his 2024 re-election bid on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Most of the time, journalists don't realize they're being used. Only the true wise men of Washington really understand that they're just message carriers. One of the last remaining wise men of Washington is a Washington Post journalist named David Ignatius. This is the guy who got the Mike Flynn leak, which triggered his resignation and dominoes into Trump firing Comey, which sparked a special counsel investigation.  

WHITE HOUSE SENDS LETTER TO MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS DEMANDING 'SCRUTINY’ OF REPUBLICANS AMID IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY 

Ignatius' columns are often what the FBI or what the CIA wants you to believe, whether it's true or not. Ignatius called Chris Steele a "truth teller." His columns were the pillars propping up the collusion hoax. Ignatius is the columnist who deemed the laptop Russia "disinformation." See where I'm going here? When American intelligence, the FBI or the CIA, wants to put out a hit, they feed it to little David: tan, tortoiseshell glasses, aristocratic hair, and he delivers the hit with the perfect old school beltway air of sophistication. And last night, his most explosive column of the Biden presidency dropped in the Washington Post and sent DC into a frenzy. 

Washington Post op-ed urges Biden to step down in 2024 Video

The headline: "President Biden should not run again in 2024." Ignatius is no centrist. Ignatius is a Democrat with a simmering loathing of Trump. "I don't think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for re-election. It's painful to say that given my admiration for much of what they've accomplished, but if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement, which was stopping Trump." 

So obviously, Ignatius this morning appears on the one cable news show the president watches every day, "Morning Joe" and he locked eyes with the president and pulled the pin. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.