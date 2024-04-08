Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on how former President Trump will get ahead in the 2024 election Monday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Trump is going to have plenty of money to win. The court cases are backfiring. He's speaking with nuance about abortion. Imagine that? Trump nuanced and he's ahead in every battleground. Democrats know what's coming and they see it as a sign of the apocalypse, just like ancient cultures did to the moon, they're screaming to make Trump go away.

...

Now, the Democrats say you need to do more than scream because, just like they thought the moon would never leave, they say Trump is going to stay for life.

....

Just like what happens after every eclipse, everybody knows Trump is going to leave office just like he did the last time, but just like the ancients, in order to restore order to the universe, liberals dance and pray for power back.

...

