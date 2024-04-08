Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Trump is going to have plenty of money to win

Democrats are screaming to make Trump go away, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to former President Trump's $50 million fundraiser on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on how former President Trump will get ahead in the 2024 election Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Trump is going to have plenty of money to win. The court cases are backfiring. He's speaking with nuance about abortion. Imagine that? Trump nuanced and he's ahead in every battleground. Democrats know what's coming and they see it as a sign of the apocalypse, just like ancient cultures did to the moon, they're screaming to make Trump go away.  

... 

Now, the Democrats say you need to do more than scream because, just like they thought the moon would never leave, they say Trump is going to stay for life.  

JOE ROGAN REVEALS WHEN HE THINKS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL KICK BIDEN TO THE CURB 

.... 

Just like what happens after every eclipse, everybody knows Trump is going to leave office just like he did the last time, but just like the ancients, in order to restore order to the universe, liberals dance and pray for power back.  

... 

The Democrats are using every ritual – bribing voters, hoaxes, arrests. Now, the Biden campaign is going door to door to different ethnic groups and offering food to the demographic gods as a form of atonement.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.