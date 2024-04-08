RFK Jr. says Biden and Trump incapable of bringing country together: 'Both of them feed on the polarization'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday argued that the country's extreme polarization was worse than ever and would not be helped if either President Biden or former President Trump was re-elected.

"They’re both feeding on that. That’s how they get elected by polarization," he said of the two leading candidates during an appearance on "The Rubin Report."

RFK Jr. argued that while both Biden and Trump have made comments accusing the other of threatening democracy, their own rhetoric drives the country further apart.

"Both of them feed on the polarization. Both of them are saying the principal reason you should vote for me is if you vote for the other guy, democracy will be over. There's no way, if that's what you're telling the public, that you're going to be capable of ending the polarization," he said to Rubin.

RFK JR ‘DISTURBED’ BY ‘WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT’ AGAINST TRUMP, VOWS TO APPOINT JAN 6 SPECIAL COUNSEL

"If you want to talk about assaults on our democracy, the big danger to our democracy is that we’re going to get torn apart by this toxic polarization…that is worse than even probably any time since the American Civil War," he added.

Kennedy made the case that his two leading competitors have not only added to polarization, they've also presided over and contributed to the big issues threatening the country, such as spiraling national debt, "addiction to war" and skyrocketing healthcare costs associated with a rise in chronic diseases.

He told Rubin he believes there are solutions to these pressing issues that most Americans can get behind, but you wouldn't hear them from Trump or Biden.

RFK JR. SAYS BIDEN ‘MUCH WORSE’ THREAT TO DEMOCRACY THAN TRUMP

Biden has repeatedly claimed that Trump is a threat to democracy because of his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but Kennedy has argued that Biden is actually a "much worse" threat to democracy than Trump.

"I can make the argument that President Biden is much worse," Kennedy said in an interview with CNN. "And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech or censor his opponent."

"The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns but a President of the United States who will use the power of his office to force the social media companies Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, CIA, the IRS, the NIH, to censor his political critics," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The candidate doubled down on these comments to Fox News.

"What Trump said about… questioning the election and… to the extent that he engaged… in an effort to overthrow that, of course, that's a threat to democracy, but it is not the worst threat undermining the First Amendment of our Constitution and then weaponizing the federal agencies, to get his opponents off the ballot," he told "Fox & Friends."

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.