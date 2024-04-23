Jesse Watters: This is a political show trial that Trump's not allowed to describe

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions the legal standing of the gag order on former President Trump in the NY vs. Trump trial Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The trial of the century. Day six, the crime the Democrats still haven't named. They call it "hush money." We call it a pawn star shakedown. Nothing in the law calls either illegal.

Trump's free speech went on trial today. Democrat prosecutors want the former president fined for talking – $1,000 a pop. Something tells me that won't make it stop. [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg's begging the judge to gag the Republican nominee for president from talking. The prosecutor complaining, he did it right here in the hallway outside. Oh, no! Right in the hallway outside.

DA ALVIN BRAGG'S CASE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP IS 'HISTORIC MISTAKE': NEW YORK TIMES GUEST ESSAY

You have one president who acts like he's gagged, never talks, and you have another president who, let's face it, a little gagging sometimes wouldn't hurt him. But it's unconstitutional. Democrat judges and prosecutors can't make up charges just to muzzle Republicans in election season. …

…

They could put Rachel Maddow on the jury, and Trump still wouldn't be allowed to talk about it. They could bring Bigfoot in as a witness. And Trump would be fined for saying Bigfoot's real. The trial's first witness, the man who ran the National Enquirer, David Pecker. He testified that he's helped catch and kill negative stories about Trump for years, which isn't illegal, the last time we checked. And since it's been going on before Trump was a candidate. It proves the arrangement was personal and not a campaign violation. That should blow up the prosecution's case right there. …

….

The star witness of the trial of the century [Michael Cohen] is allowed to narrate the case, but the actual star, the defendant, can't. Trump can't live tweet the trial of the century, but every reporter and witness can. This is a political show trial that Trump's not even allowed to describe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's gagged. There's no cameras, and voters have to trust what reporters in the room say happened – the same reporters who pushed the Russia laptop and lab leak hoaxes and just started pushing new ones like bloodbath, animals and dictator on day one. And any time Trump opens his mouth, reporters call him a liar.