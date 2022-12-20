JESSE WATTERS: Stanford is indoctrinating speech police

Fox News host Jesse Watters roasts Stanford University for creating a list of words the school deems as "harmful language" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Stanford University, one of the top schools in the country, spent the last 18 months coming up with a list of words that you're not allowed to say anymore. It's part of their "Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative." At the top of the list, Stanford issued a warning: "This website contains language that is offensive or harmful. Please engage with this website at your own pace."

STANFORD’S ‘INDEX OF FORBIDDEN WORDS’ EVISCERATED ON TWITTER: ‘INTELLECTUAL MORONS’

First up, saying "American" is now banned. They want you to say "U.S. citizen" instead. Why? Well, Stanford says calling people from the United States of America "Americans" is a problem because it insinuates that the U.S. is the most important country in the Americas.

What other words did Stanford ban? "Gangbusters." You should use "very successful" instead. They say "gangbusters" invokes the notion of police action against gangs. We wouldn't want to offend the Crips. Next word you can't say? "Immigrant." Say "noncitizen," or "person who has immigrated."

Another banned word? "Grandfather." Instead, call him "legacy." Stanford says the word grandfather has roots in the "Grandfather Clause," which southern states used to deny voting rights to Blacks. By this logic, anything that involves slavery should be banned. So, we can't say Democrats anymore.