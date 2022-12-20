Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Stanford is indoctrinating speech police

Stanford has become a Fed boot camp, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: When did Stanford become the language police? Video

Jesse Watters: When did Stanford become the language police?

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why Stanford University's 'harmful language' guide is an attempt to push more woke indoctrination on students and the public on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

Fox News host Jesse Watters roasts Stanford University for creating a list of words the school deems as "harmful language" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Stanford University, one of the top schools in the country, spent the last 18 months coming up with a list of words that you're not allowed to say anymore. It's part of their "Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative." At the top of the list, Stanford issued a warning: "This website contains language that is offensive or harmful. Please engage with this website at your own pace." 

STANFORD’S ‘INDEX OF FORBIDDEN WORDS’ EVISCERATED ON TWITTER: ‘INTELLECTUAL MORONS’

First up, saying "American" is now banned. They want you to say "U.S. citizen" instead. Why? Well, Stanford says calling people from the United States of America "Americans" is a problem because it insinuates that the U.S. is the most important country in the Americas. 

What other words did Stanford ban? "Gangbusters." You should use "very successful" instead. They say "gangbusters" invokes the notion of police action against gangs. We wouldn't want to offend the Crips. Next word you can't say? "Immigrant." Say "noncitizen," or "person who has immigrated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2:  A general view of the buildings of the Main Quadrangle and Hoover Tower on the campus of Stanford University before a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on October 2, 2021 played at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2:  A general view of the buildings of the Main Quadrangle and Hoover Tower on the campus of Stanford University before a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on October 2, 2021 played at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (David Madison/Getty Images)

Another banned word? "Grandfather." Instead, call him "legacy." Stanford says the word grandfather has roots in the "Grandfather Clause," which southern states used to deny voting rights to Blacks. By this logic, anything that involves slavery should be banned. So, we can't say Democrats anymore. 