JESSE WATTERS: Republicans want Trump

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden’s re-election campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: So, that debate was a disaster. We learned nothing. "The Real Housewives" make more sense than that... Republicans want Trump . Last night was filler. It looks like "The Bachelor." You know, when the guy knows who he's going to propose to early, but he still has to suffer through rose ceremonies. Trump took Republicans to the fantasy suite last night.

…

Trump wins. Crisp, colorful, graphic depictions of Biden that have a story arc, easy to follow. Trump's flying above the primary and attacking the head of the snake.

…

So, the rope-a-dope is over. Trump is right square in the middle of the ring now, and COVID can't save Biden . This is the fight.