The Ingraham Angle
Jesse Watters pushes back against Left’s pressure campaigns: ‘I’m tired of being nagged’

Only 'your boss and you spouse' should be able to push you around, Watters told Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Fox News host Jesse Watters visited "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday night, where he and host Laura Ingraham discussed how the media mob has "morphed into the medical mob" by pushing vaccinations and other initiatives onto the American public through pressure campaigns.

JESSE WATTERS: I’ve never seen anything like this. Just another pressure campaign, Laura. I’m so sick of it. You know, ‘Close your business or we’re going to fine you. Don’t say that. Don’t do this. Fire him. Censor him. I’m tired of being nagged. At a certain point in your life you reach an age where the only people who should be able to boss you around are your boss and your spouse.

