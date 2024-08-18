JESSE WATTERS: 'Princess Kamala' doesn't understand basic math

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Vice President Kamala Harris wants to have a "magic wand" in his opening monologue on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Princess Kamala wasn't supposed to have plans or whatever those plans were. She was supposed to hide them until after the election. But now she wants to pick the price of bacon? Kamala knows what a head of lettuce should cost, even though she hasn't been in a grocery store in four years? The princess just waves a magic wand and poof, a loaf of bread's $250. Why didn't anyone else think of that? Well, a lot of people did, and it's been a disaster every time. 2000 years ago, Roman Emperor Diocletian put in a price control punishable by death. Prices went up and merchants started selling goods on the black market. The Soviets tried it too. That ended in bread lines.

The government setting food prices didn't work for Rome, the Soviets, Nixon or Venezuela. But Kamala thinks she can just wave her magic wand and voila, capitalism disappears. This was her campaign's first opportunity to show us her economic vision. And it turns out, she's blind as a bat. We all waited a month to hear what Kamala believed in, and she finally told us-- it's communism. After Kamala said she was going to choose the price of cheese, Bernie Sanders released a statement calling it a very important step forward or backward.

The princess doesn't understand basic math. She thinks supply and demand means when she demands something, the intern supplies it. Kamala's communism would have come out in the primary. And for those Democrats watching, a primary is when politicians compete with each other and do interviews, take questions from voters and tell us what they believe in.

But why bother with democracy when coronating a mysterious princess makes it easier on the Democrats and much easier for her? Kamala can wave her magic wand and build millions of new homes across America.