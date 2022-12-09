Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Our democracy was poisoned by a $40 billion tech company that censored conservatives

Twitter was doing political favors for the Democratic Party and it was all done in the dark, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Big Tech, the media and Democrats are why the American people don't trust elections Video

Jesse Watters: Big Tech, the media and Democrats are why the American people don't trust elections

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasts former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for censoring conservatives and content on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for purportedly lying to Congress about whether the company was censoring Republicans on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: People like Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk, Libs of TikTok and even a Stanford doctor who said lockdowns would hurt children were secretly shadowbanned on Twitter. Their posts were being purged, buried, secretly censored. Many conservatives were straight-up being banned. Bongino had people telling him they couldn't find him on Twitter and Bongino is the most viral guy on Facebook, but he was a ghost on Twitter some weeks. No one could see him. The media told us we were imagining things. Headline after headline told us, "Move along, there's nothing to see here." Every reporter said Twitter isn't shadowbanning Republicans even though they were. The CEO at the time, Jack Dorsey, even went under oath to say the same thing.

EX-TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY, LIBERAL MEDIA MEMBERS DENIED ‘SHADOWBANNING’ PRIOR TO ELON MUSK LEAK

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before Congress in 2018.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before Congress in 2018. (REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo)

Turns out, he lied under oath, lied to Congress — which is supposed to be a crime — and he lied to you. Twitter wasn't just censoring conservative speakers. Elon said today, they were even censoring Republican political campaigns… A $40 billion company rigged America's political debate to help their preferred political party. A private company was doing political favors for Democrat candidates. Election laws were broken. Elections were interfered with. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter was providing in-kind contributions to Democrat candidates and none of this was disclosed. It was all done in the dark and Republican fundraising was affected. Democracy was poisoned.