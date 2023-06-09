JESSE WATTERS: Nothing about this document drama is criminal

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the indictment of former President Donald Trump on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The president's records fall under the Presidential Records Act , which is not a criminal statute. Nothing about this document drama is criminal. Every president, when they leave office, takes things back home with them. Some documents go to the archives, some stay at the president's office or house, and then some go to presidential libraries.

TRUMP INDICTED ON 37 FEDERAL COUNTS OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH'S INVESTIGATION INTO CLASSIFIED RECORDS

All presidents negotiate through lawyers with the archives – what's personal and what's presidential, what stays and what goes. This happens every time and it's never led to a raid. It's never turned into a crime until the Biden administration turned it into a crime. George H.W. Bush's record's ended up in a strip mall between a Chinese restaurant and a bowling alley. Bill Clinton didn't just have tapes in a sock drawer. He had docks in a car dealership in Little Rock. George W Bush stored his in a warehouse in Texas and Obama kept his at a defunct furniture store right across the street from Mickey D's. 30 FBI agents didn't show up to their doorsteps with guns. Their wives never had their underwear drawers rummaged through.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP