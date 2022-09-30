Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Nancy Pelosi loves open borders

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the Democratic Party's handling of the border crisis on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Jesse Watters called out Democrats, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, over their handling of illegal immigration compared with even former President Bill Clinton's stance on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Things have gotten so crazy on the left that Bill Clinton is now the voice of reason, but not all Democrats feel that way. Nancy Pelosi loves open borders. After all, without them, who would pick her grapes?  

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT PRAISES OPERATION LONE STAR, HIGHLIGHTS HOW MANY MIGRANTS HE'S SHIPPED ACROSS COUNTRY 

NANCY PELOSI: We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers say, "Why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here."  

You hear that, migrants? "Shut up and pick my grapes. There's not even a vineyard on Martha's Vineyard, so get out of there and fly down South." Historically, Democrats have always been concerned about who's picking their crops and haven't really seen them as people. But they are, Biden and Pelosi, they are. But they don't care. The death march that they take doesn't matter to them. They're servants and if they lose a few on the way, they'll get more servants. 

