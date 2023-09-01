Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the media over allegedly covering up for the Biden administration Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden have a message for you this Labor Day weekend: America is in perfect health , and if you don't believe that, you're in a cult. The two oldest, most corrupt and most conniving politicians of the last half-century whose policies are responsible for the high crime, open borders and low wages should have some humility. They should have some empathy.

AOC'S INFLATION TAKE DRAWS IRE OF STRUGGLING MOTHER OF FOUR: HOW CAN SHE BE SO OBLIVIOUS?

In fact, both should be red in the face after strangling us with pandemic protocols, burning through all of our money and then blaming Russia for inflation. But when you're that old and that well protected, you assume a sense of arrogance that casually drips from your lips, knowing that what you say won't be fact-checked, won't be questioned.

…

We've reached the point in the Biden administration where they can just lie to your face and the country accepts being lied to, and on the Sunday shows this week, every pundit will call Trump the liar. This is what happens when they call the Afghanistan evacuation a success, COVID a success, high gas prices and inflation all a success. They even called the Maui response a success. Do the people of Maui think it was a good summer?