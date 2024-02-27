'Lone Star' filmmaker John Sayles claims he urinated on Trump’s border wall in protest

Hollywood director John Sayles said he recently visited the U.S. southern border ball and "urinated on it" in protest of former President Trump.

Sayles spoke to the British outlet The Guardian in an interview published Monday, blasting the border wall as a lame policy for border security and lamenting that no progress has been made on "border issues" since he made his own movie about it nearly 30 years ago.

The filmmaker directed the Oscar-nominated film "Lone Star" in 1996, which starred actor Chris Cooper as a Texas sheriff investigating the murder in a border town of a previous White racist sheriff played by Kris Kristofferson.

Reminiscing on the film decades later, Sayles told The Guardian he recently visited the border with a friend and remarked that he believes the area has more "tension" than it did back when he made the movie.

He said, "I don’t think we’ve made any progress on border issues since the movie was made. Back then, it didn’t have the same tension."

He noted the approach that border patrol would take to keep illegal immigrants out of the country, stating, "The border patrol would just say no me hagas correr to illegal immigrants – don’t make me run – and deport them."

He followed up by trashing the border security policy that was central to Trump’s presidential platform, saying, "I don’t think a wall is the answer: it’s like a Christo installation that has cost billions of dollars."

Sayles then proclaimed, "I recently visited it with a friend and we urinated on it."

The filmmaker may believe Trump’s wall wasn’t the solution to the current crisis at the border, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) calculated that the total number of southwest land border encounters since President Biden assumed office in 2021 is 7,298,486.

That number is greater than the population of 36 U.S. states, and constitutes the population of a city that would be the U.S.’s second largest, just under New York City.

Eric Ruark, Director of immigration restriction advocacy group Research for Numbers USA, slammed Biden for this surge, telling Fox News Digital, "This unprecedented surge in illegal immigration isn't an accident. It is the result of deliberate policy choices by the Biden administration."

