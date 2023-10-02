JESSE WATTERS: This might be the biggest lie a lawyer has ever told

FOX News host Jesse Watters calls out the civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Last night, the U.S. Attorney General told "60 Minutes" that Washington doesn't care if you're rich or poor, friend or foe, Black or White, Republican or Democrat, you get treated the same.

That might be the biggest lie a lawyer has ever told, but why did he tell it? It's because the country knows fairness is dead. Life's not fair. I know, but we used to strive for the appearance of fairness, but you don't have to appear fair in America when Trump is involved. Today, we witnessed a financial assassination attempt, and if this succeeds, you're next. Politicians have a message for you. "Businessmen, don't you dare ever run for president again. If you do, you'll get the corporate death penalty."

First, they come for your freedom, and then they come for your company. After embellishing his entire resume his whole life, Joe Biden and his Democrat attorneys are claiming Trump embellished the value of his real estate portfolio. The Biden portfolio is just a maze of shells to conceal Chinese bribes. Trump's portfolio actually has real value because he built things, unlike politicians who take things from builders and demand credit.

Now, when you spend your career producing and doing things, you become a fat target for parasitic politicians who can only make money insider trading. Destroying wealth is what politicians do, and they're on a warpath against the Trump Organization. This morning, Trump was in court fighting for the survival of his real estate empire.

