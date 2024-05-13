JESSE WATTERS: Michael Cohen will say anything to convict Trump and rehab his disgraced career

Fox News Jesse Watters discusses Michael Cohen's history of lies and his testimony during former Presidnet Trump's New York trial Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NY V. TRUMP: COHEN TESTIFIES TO PAYING STORMY DANIELS FROM HIS OWN POCKET

JESSE WATTERS: Day 16 of the Trump trial or no one will tell us the crime. Alvin Bragg star witness Michael Cohen finally took the stand today. The prosecution tried to paint Cohen as a respectable family man who became a lawyer to please his granny.

But the packed courtroom rolled its eyes because everybody knows the real Cohen - man who lied to that same granny to get ahead. Cohen has been disbarred from practicing law. He went to jail for perjury and tax evasion, lied to banks. He lied to Congress, lied to his wife. Cohen even secretly recorded conversations with Trump.

When you talk to your lawyer, and he secretly tapes your conversations and violates your attorney-client privilege, he's not your lawyer. He's a rat. Alvin Bragg's whole case rests on a lying rat. Cohen wants his client sent to jail for following his advice. The man will say anything to convict Trump and rehab his disgraced career.

Tomorrow, the defense will cross-examine Cohen, and they'll have plenty of fodder. Today, Cohen told the court he paid Stormy Daniels by taking a loan out on his own home. Why didn't he just cut Stormy a check? He says he didn't want his wife to find out. Why would Cohen's wife care if Trump was paying to keep a porn star quiet?

Was Cohen protecting Trump or himself? Then Cohen punched a hole through the prosecution's case so big Bragg could fit through it. He testified he killed the same Stormy Daniels story when it was posted on a gossip website in 2011. Was Trump running for president in 2011? No, that would be Mitt Romney, which proves famous tycoons catch and kill bad press because bad press is bad for business, and happy wife [equals] happy life.