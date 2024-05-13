Michael Cohen expected to take the stand as NY v. Trump trial resumes

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is expected to take the stand Monday morning to testify in the criminal trial of former President Trump.

Cohen is said to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team as they try to prove the former president falsified business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

Cohen, who once famously said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, his former longtime boss and friend, will testify against him about his role in arranging the hush money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump in the early 2000s from becoming public.

Trump, for years, has denied the encounter with Daniels ever happened.

Trump later made several payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was serving as his personal attorney at the time. The payments totaled $420,000.

The payments from Trump to Cohen are the basis for Bragg’s indictment of Trump. Bragg is trying to prove that the payments were reimbursements to Cohen for the hush money payment to Daniels.

But Trump defense attorneys maintain that the $35,000 payments were "not a payback," but were, instead, legal payments.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said, "If falsifying a business record is because a bookkeeper wrote down ‘legal expense’ in paying a legal fee, that’s not falsifying.

"They call it a legal expense, and that’s what it was," Trump told Fox News Digital. "It was a legal expense. It was legal fees paid to a lawyer. That’s called a legal expense."

This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman