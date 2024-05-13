Michael Cohen expected to take the stand as NY v. Trump trial resumes
The New York criminal trial against former President Trump resumes Monday. Prosecutors with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office are expected to call former lawyer Michael Cohen to the stand to testify, the star witness in the case.
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is expected to take the stand Monday morning to testify in the criminal trial of former President Trump.
Cohen is said to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team as they try to prove the former president falsified business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.
Cohen, who once famously said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, his former longtime boss and friend, will testify against him about his role in arranging the hush money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump in the early 2000s from becoming public.
Trump, for years, has denied the encounter with Daniels ever happened.
Trump later made several payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was serving as his personal attorney at the time. The payments totaled $420,000.
The payments from Trump to Cohen are the basis for Bragg’s indictment of Trump. Bragg is trying to prove that the payments were reimbursements to Cohen for the hush money payment to Daniels.
But Trump defense attorneys maintain that the $35,000 payments were "not a payback," but were, instead, legal payments.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said, "If falsifying a business record is because a bookkeeper wrote down ‘legal expense’ in paying a legal fee, that’s not falsifying.
"They call it a legal expense, and that’s what it was," Trump told Fox News Digital. "It was a legal expense. It was legal fees paid to a lawyer. That’s called a legal expense."
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
On Friday, the 15th day of the criminal trial N.Y. v. Trump, lawyers for the former president motioned for a mistrial.
Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche first requested a mistrial on Tuesday after Daniels’ first day on the stand but was denied. Merchan did, however, admit she was a difficult witness to control and said much of her testimony was "unnecessary" and "irrelevant" to the charges.
Trump attorneys on Thursday again requested a mistrial.
Blanche said that the prosecution asked Daniels "a whole host of questions" that never should have been asked, pointing to questions about the porn actress’ childhood and her alleged interaction with Trump. Blanche argued they were "things that are irrelevant to the facts of this case."
Blanche reminded that the case is not about sex, and again stressed that Daniels’ testimony was "extraordinarily prejudicial for the jury to hear."
Blanche continued that many of the questions asked by the prosecution were "prejudicial."
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News’ Brooke Singman.
