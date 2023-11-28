JESSE WATTERS: The media published his profile to make a young boy look like a racist

Jesse Watters discusses how the media has gone after a young Kansas City Chiefs fan for "blackface" after wearing a headdress and war paint during a football game on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARS AT CHIEFS GAME TO ROOT FOR TRAVIS KELCE AS DATING RUMORS REACH FEVER PITCH

JESSE WATTERS: From soccer to hockey to football, face paint's a part of fan culture. Sometimes you see guys paint their whole bodies. This is a family show. We're not going to show that. But the more die-hard the fan base, the more exuberant the look.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a rich history of fanatical Sunday displays. In the 60s, Chiefs games kicked off with an American riding in on horseback. The horse's name – Warpaint. Then they cancel the American Indians riding it on warpaint. And now a blond woman rides in on it.

And then they canceled Warpaint the horse. And they just have a big drum they bang. But they'll always have the tomahawk chants. Whose decibel records? Insane. You can hear it from five miles away. Fans at Arrowhead Stadium show up in full Chiefs regalia, face paint, headdresses. They're not showing disrespect.

They're showing allegiance. But this weekend, a young fan went to a Chiefs-Raiders game in Vegas with face paint and a headdress. And the media tried to destroy his life. Now, I know you're looking at this. You're like, what's the big deal? It's Thanksgiving weekend. He's got a headdress on. I mean, should he have worn a pilgrim hat instead? Of course not. He's a Chiefs fan. He loves the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He doesn't hate anyone. But the media only showed this picture from the side. The side with the blackface paint. The media published his profile to make the young boy look like a racist. Like a young boy decided to wear blackface in Vegas in front of 60,000 fans at a nationally televised game.