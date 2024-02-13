Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The media mob is splintering into factions

Some media personalities are acknowledging Biden is deteriorating, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Biden is now subject to blackmail by his own administration Video

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions President Biden's cognitive ability and looks at the implications of the special counsel's damning report on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Democrats voicing concerns over Biden’s re-election bid on "Jesse Watters Primetime.

JESSE WATTERS: The media mob is splintering into factions. Some allies, as you just heard, insist Biden is Einstein. Others, as we showed you last night, The New York Times, Carville, Axelrod, Bill Maher, acknowledge Biden is deteriorating and replaceable. 

JOHN KIRBY FRUSTRATED BY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S ROLE IN HIS BRIEFINGS AMID ONGOING TENSION: REPORT 

Today, The Atlantic, a staunchly progressive publication, called for a new nominee: "Trump is a sociopathic menace who must be defeated in November. However well-suited Biden was to the task of dispatching him four years ago, the situation has changed. Biden cannot possibly be the best person for the job today. The time to fix this mess is now before it really is too late."  

Now, after the Hur report and Biden's press conference, the media has been given license to legitimately cover Biden's brain, and now every public appearance is being scrutinized through this lens. And the president isn't assuring the nation that he's equipped for four more years.  

The president is confused about where to stand and who he is talking to. His base is breaking off into factions, which, as Machiavelli knows, is fatal to political power.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.