JESSE WATTERS: The media mob is splintering into factions. Some allies, as you just heard, insist Biden is Einstein. Others, as we showed you last night, The New York Times, Carville, Axelrod, Bill Maher, acknowledge Biden is deteriorating and replaceable.

Today, The Atlantic, a staunchly progressive publication, called for a new nominee: "Trump is a sociopathic menace who must be defeated in November. However well-suited Biden was to the task of dispatching him four years ago, the situation has changed. Biden cannot possibly be the best person for the job today. The time to fix this mess is now before it really is too late."

Now, after the Hur report and Biden's press conference, the media has been given license to legitimately cover Biden's brain, and now every public appearance is being scrutinized through this lens. And the president isn't assuring the nation that he's equipped for four more years.

The president is confused about where to stand and who he is talking to. His base is breaking off into factions, which, as Machiavelli knows, is fatal to political power.