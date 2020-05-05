Watters says coverage of state reopenings shows 'media loves Democrats and the media loves lockdowns'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said the ongoing coverage of the controversy over when to lift coronavirus-induced restrictions shows the mainstream media loves both Democratic executives and the idea of statewide lockdowns.

"When a Democrat governor locks down, they get praised. When they open things back up, they are ignored," Watters said. "When a Republican governor locks down, they are ignored and when they open things back up, they are attacked. That tells me two things: The media loves Democrats and the media loves lockdowns."

As an example, Watters singled out Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who received harsh criticism for opening up the Peach State quicker than most other governors.

"It's called deductive reasoning. Think about it," Watters said. "You had Governor Kemp in Georgia, who basically said, 'We are going to open things up' nearly two weeks ago. Guess what happened? Not everybody died, and the world didn't come to an end. As a matter of fact, the number of cases has slowly declined in two weeks."

Watters added that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was similarly vilified, despite the fact his state has weathered the coronavirus storm well -- leaving three South Florida counties under extensive lockdown orders while much of the state returns to moderate levels of commerce.

"[Florida] was supposed to be the next New York -- a big elderly population-- didn't happen," he said, "So, obviously, it's politicized and I think we all know why."