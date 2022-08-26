Jesse Watters: This is why the DOJ didn't want to release the Mar-a-Lago affidavit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the redacted affidavit over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: This whole archives thing, the whole presidential records thing, this classified records thing, it's just an excuse for them to go in there. None of this classification stuff even matters. Trump said he declassified everything that was still there in the boxes. They may have had classification markings on them and the media is using that to scare you, but if Trump declassified something and a lawyer doesn't change a little marking on it — doesn't matter. Plus, he's the president. He has legal access to whatever Trump administration document he wants when he leaves office. That's the deal all presidents have.

Well, according to the affidavit, there appears to be two major concerns: where the documents were stored and how they were stored. The affidavit states: "I believe that the storage room and other spaces within the premises are not currently authorized locations for the storage of classified information or NDI." NDI is national defense information. So let me get this straight: Trump has some Trump administration documents locked up in the storage room of a basement of a private club guarded by Secret Service agents? That's the reason for the raid? These are 10 times more secure than Hillary Clinton's materials left on a server in Chappaqua, begging for our enemies to penetrate, but they also didn't like how the documents were stored.

Are you ready for this? It says of most significant concern was that highly classified records were un-foldered, intermixed with other records and otherwise unproperly identified. Wait a minute, you're telling me Trump's biggest crime is his filing system, that he mixed newspaper clippings with a love letter from Little Rocket Man? Call Staples right away. We need a paralegal in here immediately to organize these files. This is why the Justice Department didn't want to release the affidavit. It's embarrassing.

What ever happened to the nuclear secrets he was selling to the Saudis? Now, this is about a file cabinet? What's in the file cabinet again? Don't know. They won't tell us because it's classified. They'll just leak it.

