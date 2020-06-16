Watters warns 'luckiest politician of all time' Biden 'is going to have to face the music' soon

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Tuesday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is "going to have to face the music" sooner or later as his party grapples with the "defund the police" movement and the economy continues to reopen.

"At this point, he [Biden] is literally like the luckiest politician of all time," Watters said. "Barack Obama picked him out of nowhere to be his VP ... Then a pandemic hits so he gets to stay safely in the basement and not be embarrassed by small crowd sizes. Then a recession happens to his opponent in an election year and then there's racial riots that gets his base all ginned up, and he's raising a ton of money."

"The luck can't continue for that much longer," Watters cautioned. "Sooner or later, things are going to get normal, and Joe Biden is going to have to face the music."

Biden announced Monday that his campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and their joint fundraising committee hauled in a combined $80.8 million in May.

President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee brought in a combined $61.7 million in April. The Trump campaign and the RNC have yet to report on their combined May haul. But the Trump campaign told Fox News Monday that they raised $14 million online on Sunday, which was the president’s 74th birthday.

Watters said that while Biden was "lucky" until now, it's a matter of time before the country turns a corner, the "caution flags" come down, and the Trump campaign charges full throttle ahead.

"At this point, Joe Biden is like a car that can't go over 60 miles an hour because when it does, the wheels fall off," Watters said.

"He's lucky right now because you have the caution flag up so everybody's kind of keeping it under 65, but the minute that flag goes off... the speed goes up and Biden collapses."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.