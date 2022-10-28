JESSE WATTERS: Liberal media only cares about the crime wave when it comes to Nancy Pelosi's house

Fox News host Jesse Watters slams media for hypocrisy for focusing on certain stories dealing with crime on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats in the media have been ignoring the crime wave and only cover it when Nancy Pelosi's husband's attacked. Where has the media and the Democrats been while thousands of Americans have been attacked? People are being hit with hammers every day. People are being pushed into subways, slashed, shot in cold blood, but the media focuses on this one single crime to pin it on Republicans? Come on. The Democrats defunded the police in San Francisco. The Democrats sanctuary policies prevented the guy from being deported.

The Democrats want to send social workers to welfare checks instead of cops. If they had sent a social worker here, both Paul and the social worker would probably be dead. People in San Francisco were smashing people in the head every day, and they get bailed out, and they don't get hit with attempted murder charges. Maybe they get sentenced to two years of restorative justice, but they throw the book at this guy because Paul is married to a powerful woman. It's not right.

Every victim should be treated equally, and so should every perp. The crime wave has finally come to Nancy Pelosi's house. Hopefully, our political leaders can wake up and say, enough is enough.