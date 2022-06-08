Jesse Watters: By the Left's own standards, they were complicit on the Kavanaugh assassination plot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters accused the Left of being "complicit" regarding the assassination plot against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Our president famously said, "I'm not a mind-reader. I can't predict what will happen and what people will do." Well, Mr. President, you don't have to be a mind-reader to predict what happened today, when a Left-wing lunatic flew across the country to try to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But was he just following orders? Remember what Chuck Schumer said?

Today, police arrested 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske at 1:30 a.m. He was carrying a bag with a GLOCK-17, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver, a nail punch, a crowbar, duct tape and hiking boots. Sounds like he wanted to take him out into the woods. Well, it came close to that until he got cold feet when he saw U.S. marshals with arms guarding Kavanaugh's house and called the cops on himself, telling them everything. He says he was furious over Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned. Remember the leak? And was looking for purpose in his life — so he found that purpose by going out and trying to kill a Supreme Court justice. Do you think that idea just popped into his head, or did the orders come all the way from the top?

The White House encouraged protests outside the home of Supreme Court justices. Whatever happened to "words matter"? So by the Left's own standards, they're complicit. They argued that Trump's speech on Jan. 6 was a criminal act because it incited a riot at the Capitol. So in this case, by their own standards, the White House and the Democrats in Congress practically endorsed the hit.

But this is just the beginning, this summer is going to be ugly. That's why we have to get to the bottom of this. This could be a little criminal conspiracy that needs to be investigated, again, by the Left's own standards. We might have to appoint a commission. We might have to hold hearings. We have a criminal leak. We have a group that's protesting outside the house. You have an attorney general that's not doing anything about this. You have a senator who's agitating. You have a White House who's giving this license.

Maybe time to put some people in leg shackles like they did to Navarro. These people incited violence possibly, and we need to hold them accountable if they did. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Warren — anybody who has their hands on this should face consequences, again, by the Left's own standards. Don't call me crazy. They set the rules. We're just following them.

