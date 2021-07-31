Jesse Watters: The left wants a 'permanent pandemic' to 'control you'

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed Democrats, the media, and President Joe Biden Saturday on "Watters' World" for reversing previous guidance on wearing masks, saying the left wants a "permanent pandemic" to control people.

RNC CHAIRWOMAN MCDANIEL: COVID AND BIDEN – LATEST MASK MOVE UNDERMINES VITAL VACCINE MESSAGE

JESSE WATTERS: Threatening Americans, telling them it’s a matter of life and death. Now he’s telling federal employees they have to get vaccinated. Our military now has to wear masks, social distance, regularly get tests, and have travel restrictions if they can’t or won’t get vaccinated.

....

The left just wants a permanent pandemic, they want to control you. What you put on your face, what you say, how you run your business. They don’t have the facts so they put the fear. They are devoted to dividing Americans into bitter camps through political games. The vaxxed and the unvaxxed. It’s like the new race hustle.

...

D.C. Is going crazy. Anybody over two years old has a mask mandate. There has been one COVID death in July in all of D.C., one. Which has a population of 700,000 people. There were more homicides in that time frame in July. And, yet, they decided let's punish those who actually got the shot. The White House says D.C. Is a hot zone. If there were 21 COVID patients in D.C. hospitals as of Monday. It gets worse though. Now if you are visiting the Capitol and not wearing a mask, you will be arrested. But cross the border with COVID illegally and you will get a free bus ticket to any city that you want.

WATCH JESSE WATTERS FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: