JESSE WATTERS: King Charles had to walk Biden around like a puppy

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's at the big NATO summit in Lithuania, showing the world he's got things under control. Don't worry about the coke in the White House. Don't worry about the granddaughter. Forget about the bribes. We got our house in order. But Biden’s trip is already off to a bad start. On Monday, King Charles had to walk Biden around like a puppy, and today, the president of Lithuania did the same thing, shepherding Biden to the photo op. The American president is being led around by the Lithuanians, leading from behind, as they call it. You might not like the way this looks. I don't, but MSNBC says Joe's the next FDR.

BIDEN MAKES COY COMMENT ABOUT TURKEY ALLOWING SWEDEN'S NATO BID AS COUNTRY DEMANDS AMERICAN F-16 FIGHTER JETS

Biden's at the summit for one reason only: a hands-on, diplomatic, person-to-person effort to rally the NATO alliance. Major diplomatic action is underway, but Biden didn't show up. Biden flew all the way to Lithuania and he is skipping the dinner on day one of the summit. The dinner is where you get everything done. That's where you talk geopolitics. That's where you wheel and deal. What's his excuse for ditching the dinner?

Well, a U.S. official says Joe's already had four full days of official business. He's pooped. We all have to work five days straight and we don't call lids on Fridays, but here's the thing: Biden didn't work for four days. He just got to Europe yesterday. Before that, he was on the beach in Delaware. Now, I don't know why they're lying about that. We have video of Biden on the beach. That's not an official workday.