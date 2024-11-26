JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and the whole campaign had to 'apologize'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how the Kamala Harris team is doing an ‘apology tour’ after their loss to President-elect Donald Trump on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

JESSE WATTERS: The ragin' Cajun, James Carville told Democrats to do the walk of shame. And we know how good Democrats are at following orders. So they line Kamala right up for an early Thanksgiving apology tour.

And it wasn't just Harris. Tim Walz had to apologize. And the whole campaign did, too. Wilmington was ordered to report to Obama world and explain themselves. But they're still full of it.

That was the guy Obama sent in to help run the Kamala campaign. And he just said, we had to say Trump was a fascist. We had nothing else to go on. We also learned how fake the polling was. The Kamala campaign admitted they were never ahead, ever.

Kamala's internals never had her in the lead, but they were telling donors they were going to win. They just needed more money. And then they took the money and gave it to Oprah. You dodged Rogan and Rogan was free.

Let me get this straight. You were in Texas, but you weren't able to find a date to do Rogan – the hottest podcast in the country. Hey, we're never going to do Rogan, that was a suicide mission. They knew Kamala couldn't hang in there with him for three hours. She couldn't survive 'The View.'