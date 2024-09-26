Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris' first solo interview on a major news network bombed

'Even CNN says Kamala Harris' interviews are biased, boring and predictable'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Kamla Harris uses ‘buzzwords’ because she doesn’t have a grasp of the issues: Watters Video

Kamla Harris uses ‘buzzwords’ because she doesn’t have a grasp of the issues: Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with MSNBC did not resonate with audiences on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with MSNBC did not resonate with audiences on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala's first solo interview on a major news network bombed. Harris came in 13th place on MSNBC. More people watched the WNBA than Kamala Harris. 

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS' CHOICE HAS FLIPPED IN ARIZONA SINCE LAST MONTH

There's no appetite. Because, we know what to expect, which is nothing. Kamala Harris isn't going to say anything for the rest of her life. 

Even if she wanted to, she's not allowed to. If you're looking for a vision, a plan, an explanation about her past or even how she's going to accomplish what she wants to do, the only one who has the answer is Barack Obama. 

Kamala Harris speaking

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Economic Club of Pittsburgh on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Maybe you'll run into him in Hawaii, the place where he was born. Two days in a row, The New York Times agreed with "Jesse Watters Primetime", quote, "basic and predictable questions with roundabout responses that did not provide a substantive answer. Elicited few details. A hard-hitting Harris interview is still yet to come." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.