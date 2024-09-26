JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris' first solo interview on a major news network bombed

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with MSNBC did not resonate with audiences on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala's first solo interview on a major news network bombed. Harris came in 13th place on MSNBC. More people watched the WNBA than Kamala Harris.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS' CHOICE HAS FLIPPED IN ARIZONA SINCE LAST MONTH

There's no appetite. Because, we know what to expect, which is nothing. Kamala Harris isn't going to say anything for the rest of her life.

Even if she wanted to, she's not allowed to. If you're looking for a vision, a plan, an explanation about her past or even how she's going to accomplish what she wants to do, the only one who has the answer is Barack Obama.

Maybe you'll run into him in Hawaii, the place where he was born. Two days in a row, The New York Times agreed with "Jesse Watters Primetime", quote, "basic and predictable questions with roundabout responses that did not provide a substantive answer. Elicited few details. A hard-hitting Harris interview is still yet to come."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP