JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden has made himself the world's most successful travel agent

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to the way President Biden's immigration travel app is "transforming international travel as we know it" amid the border crisis and says at the tap of an app, thousands of foreign nationals can be ferried in from anywhere in the world right into our country.

JESSE WATTERS: Before careers in politics, many American presidents found success outside of Washington. Warren Harding struck gold publishing newspapers. Herbert Hoover, an affluent miner. The Bush's – wildly successful in the oil business. Donald Trump, you know, real estate. These men were industry pioneers until duty called. Joe Biden's different. This president has revolutionized a whole industry from the White House in just three years. Biden's made himself the world's most successful travel agent. Business is booming so much that his travel agency is losing track of orders.

GOP SENATORS BASH BIDEN'S IMMIGRATION POLICIES AFTER TRIP TO BORDER: ‘INCREASED THREAT FOR TERRORIST ATTACK’

We thought TSA precheck was a game changer. America's chief travel agent, Joe Biden is transforming international travel as we know it. Never before has international travel been so easy. At the tap of an app, thousands of foreign nationals can be ferried in from anywhere in the world right into our country. Courtesy of Biden, ou can now make an appointment to break into the country. Biden's travel agents don't like to brag. They let the numbers do the talking.

It's not just the number one app in Latin America. Biden's open table for illegals is a hit in the Mideast to Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, all love the app… Almost 8000 migrants that we consider known and suspected terrorists have used Biden's travel app to enter the country.