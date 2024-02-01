JESSE WATTERS: Migrants flipped the double bird to the country after Biden let them in

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to a "gang of migrants" assaulting two NYPD officers and flipping the double bird after being released without bail on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ILLEGAL MIGRANT FLIPS MIDDLE FIGNERS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH ATTACKING NYPD IN TIMES SQUARE

JESSE WATTERS: Biden, unaffectionately known as the "Paper Tiger of Wilmington," disappears when the bell rings. Biden has taken a knee more than Kaepernick. China, "The Squad," the Mullahs, his own son. But Washington's biggest talker lost his tongue when the cartels arrived.

A gang of migrants broke into the country, pummeled two NYPD officers, and while walking out of jail without bail, flipped the double bird to the country that let them in. The two birds heard around the world. The symbol of the Biden presidency right there. The whole migrant gang gave it to us. The free iPhones, hotel rooms and culturally appropriate meals weren't good enough. They wanted to kick cops in the face and get away with it, just like Black Lives Matter.

Call me crazy, but making American students take Zoom classes from home so migrants could sleep at their school may have sent the wrong message. Letting criminals walk into your house and walk all over you. We deserve the double bird. Illegal Latino gangs beating up cops and the DA Alvin Bragg didn't ask for bail. The gang isn't even being deported. It's a sanctuary city. Mi casa es su casa.

Half the gang's already skipped town on a free bus to California so they won't face charges. Maybe they're heading to California for free sex changes. Joe Biden assured us his border policy was the humane way to operate. What's humane about letting migrants kick cops and vanish? The past three years has been nothing but a middle finger to America. Foreign nationals storming the beaches of San Diego like it's Normandy. Look at this. Boatloads of strange men breaching our beaches and just disappearing into the streets. Not a single other country permits this except us. America's biggest enemies aren't just sending fentanyl in spy balloons. They're sending brigades of migrants with smiles plastered all over their faces because they know there's no resistance.