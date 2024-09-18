JESSE WATTERS: The Biden-Harris administration won't talk

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions how the Secret Service continues to allow dangerous individuals to 'slip through the cracks' on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

IRAN TRIED TO INFLUENCE ELECTION BY SENDING STOLEN MATERIAL FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO BIDEN'S CAMP, FBI SAYS

JESS WATTERS: We still don't know why the Secret Service keeps getting caught flat-footed by crazed gunman. Why were there two close calls back-to back? Why are Trump's perimeters so vulnerable?

The Biden-Harris administration won't talk and the FBI, who wiretapped the Trump campaign and raided his house. They're in charge of the investigation.

This is the same FBI director who was a Trump assassination truther. Remember, he said it first that Trump wasn't even shot.

How do you trust a guy like this? This is the guy that had Hunter's laptop for a year and then said it was Russia disinformation to get it censored.

