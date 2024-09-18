Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The Biden-Harris administration won't talk

'This is the same FBI director who was a Trump assassination truther'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Why does the Secret Service keep getting caught flat-footed?: Jesse Watters

Why does the Secret Service keep getting caught flat-footed?: Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions how the Secret Service continues to allow dangerous individuals to 'slip through the cracks' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions how the Secret Service continues to allow dangerous individuals to 'slip through the cracks' on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

IRAN TRIED TO INFLUENCE ELECTION BY SENDING STOLEN MATERIAL FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO BIDEN'S CAMP, FBI SAYS

JESS WATTERS: We still don't know why the Secret Service keeps getting caught flat-footed by crazed gunman. Why were there two close calls back-to back? Why are Trump's perimeters so vulnerable? 

The Biden-Harris administration won't talk and the FBI, who wiretapped the Trump campaign and raided his house. They're in charge of the investigation.

This is the same FBI director who was a Trump assassination truther. Remember, he said it first that Trump wasn't even shot. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2024.

The gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a campaign rally searched online for details about the November 1963 shooting of US president John F. Kennedy in the days before the attack, the FBI director said. FBI chief Christopher Wray, testifying before a congressional committee, also said the gunman flew a drone over the area where the former president was scheduled to speak about two hours before he took the stage.  (Chris Kleponis / AFP)

How do you trust a guy like this? This is the guy that had Hunter's laptop for a year and then said it was Russia disinformation to get it censored. 

